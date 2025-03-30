Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2025 

Real Madrid and Real Sociedad square off in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Tuesday at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 away win in the first leg in the Basque in February.

Madrid are coming off a 3-2 comeback home win over Leganes. They went ahead through Kylian Mbappe's penalty, but Diego Garcia and Dani Raba strikes gave the visitors a 2-1 lead at the break. Jude Bellingham equalised 90 seconds into the second half before Mbappe scored the match-winner with 14 minutes remaining.

Sociedad, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Real Valladolid. Mikel Oyarzabal and Sergio Gomez scored in either half to put them two goals up before Juanmi Latasa netted an injury-time consolation strike for Valladolid.

Atletico Madrid or Barcelona await the winner in the final.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have 101 wins from their last 181 games with Sociedad, losing 38.

Their most recent clash in February saw Madrid claim a 1-0 win in the first leg of the tie.

Five of Madrid's last six games across competitions have seen both sides score.

Four of Sociedad's last six competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Madrid have won their last four head-to-head games.

Sociedad have won one of their last eight away games, losing six.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Madrid are in the unique position of competing on three fronts as they seek what has been a rather surprisingly elusive maiden treble.

Los Blancos are unbeaten in nine home games across competitions, winning the last five. Their charge has been led by Kylian Mbappe, with the Frenchman's brace against Leganes seeing him match the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo with 33 goals in their debut season at the Bernabeu. He's now four goals away from the all-time record of 37 set by Ivan Zamorano in the 1992-93 season.

Sociedad, meanwhile, have been defensively suspsect in recent weeks, having not kept a clean sheet in their last seven games across competitions. Furthermore, four of their last five games have seen both sides score.

Hence, expect Carlo Ancelotti's side to claim a comfortable win, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Madrid 3-1 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Madrid

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Kylian Mbappe to score or assist at any time

