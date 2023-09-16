Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023

Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will battle for three points in a La Liga matchday five fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback victory over Getafe before the international break. Borja Mayoral put the visitors ahead against his former club in the first half. Joselu drew the game level with his first goal for Los Blancos early in the second half, while Jude Bellingham continued his impressive start to life at the Bernabeu with an injury-time winner.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, saw off Granada in an eight-goal thriller. Takefusa Kubo's first-half brace inspired the Basque outfit to a 5-3 home win.

Sociedad's first win of the season saw them climb to ninth spot in the table, having garnered six points from four games. Real Madrid still lead the way at the summit and are the only side with a 100% record in the league.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 170th meeting between the two sides. Real Madrid have 92 wins to their name, Real Sociedad were victorious on 35 occasions, while 42 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2023 when Real Sociedad claimed a 2-0 home win.

Real Madrid have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven home games against Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad have not won at the Bernabeu since January 2019.

Jude Bellingham has scored in all four La Liga games he has played (five goals). Only Radamel Falcao needed fewer games (three) than Bellingham to score his first five goals in La Liga this century.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Madrid have shown their mettle this season and despite not cruising to victories, Carlo Ancelotti's side have done enough to get over the line so far.

A major reason for their winning start to the campaign has been Jude Bellingham, with the England international proving to be worth every penny spent to get him from Dortmund.

Real Sociedad are one of the most difficult sides to beat in La Liga and they currently boast the best first-half record in the league. Real Madrid might have to up the ante in the second half if they are to get maximum points.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Jude Bellingham to score at anytime