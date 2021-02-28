Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad on Monday, as Zinedine Zidane's side look to close the gap on Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga standings.

Los Blancos have been in great form of late and currently on a five-game winning streak across all competitions. Real Madrid are currently third in La Liga, only three points behind Atletico Madrid, although they have played a game more than Diego Simeone's side. Zinedine Zidane will hope his side will have enough to get past a high-flying Real Sociedad on Monday.

Imanol Alguacil's side are currently fifth in La Liga, seven points off Sevilla in fourth place. La Reales have won three of their last five fixtures across all competitions and are sure to keep Real Madrid on their toes on Monday.

The squad trained at Real Madrid City ahead of the LaLiga matchday 25 fixture against Real Sociedad, which will be played at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium (Monday, 9pm CET). pic.twitter.com/evICy6ndjA — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) February 26, 2021

This could be a tricky fixture for Zidane's men, as Real Sociedad have shown that they have enough quality to cause problems for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

As expected, Real Madrid have dominated the head-to-head meetings between the two sides. Los Blancos have won three of the last five league meetings against Real Sociedad, with Alguacil's side only managing one win in that period.

The reverse fixture earlier in the season finished in a stalemate at the Anoeta Stadium.

Real Madrid Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Real Sociedad Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Team News

Karim Benzema will be a huge miss for Real Madrid

Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be without a host of key players for the game on Monday with Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Alvaro Odriozola and Karim Benzema all out injured.

Zinedine Zidane will likely use Isco in the false-nine role against Real Sociedad.

Injured: Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Alvaro Odriozola, Karim Benzema

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Real Sociedad

Advertisement

Imanol Alguacil will have a relatively full squad to pick from for Monday's clash against Real Madrid. David Silva and Asier Illarramendi will likely feature for La Reales after being rested for Real Sociedad's 0-0 draw against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League during the week.

However, Spanish defender Mikel Merino will not be available for selection due to suspension.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mikel Merino

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Real Madrid won with all their main players on injury.



No Zidane slander will be tolerated pic.twitter.com/6CitCK5f4a — High-chief Aweda (@Aweda_thefirst) February 24, 2021

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, Isco

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Igor Zubeldia, Andoni Gorosabel; Ander Guevara, Asier Illarramendi, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Cristian Portu, Alexander Isak

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Madrid missing so many key players is sure to play a part when the two sides meet on Monday. But Zinedine Zidane's side should have enough quality to get past Real Sociedad.

We predict a tight game with Real Madrid coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad