Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Valladolid lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Preview

Real Valladolid are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao last month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly underwhelming this season. Los Blancos suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat against arch-rivals Barcelona in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Real Valladolid and have won 13 of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Valladolid's one victory.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 14 La Liga matches against Real Valladolid and have scored in each one of these games, finding the back of the net a total of 34 times.

Real Madrid have found the back of the net in 44 of their last 45 home games against Real Valladolid in La Liga, scoring a total of 113 goals during this period.

Real Madrid have lost three of their 11 matches in La Liga in 2023 - only defeat less than they had suffered in 2022.

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Real Madrid have flattered to deceive over the course of their league campaign and will need to be at their best to give Barcelona a run for their money. The likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have shown flashes of brilliance in recent weeks and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Real Valladolid have a poor record at the Santiago Bernabeu and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Real Valladolid

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

