Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024

By Shubham Dupare
Modified Aug 24, 2024 06:57 GMT
RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty
Real Madrid meet Real Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday.

Real Madrid entertain Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga action on Sunday (August 25). The hosts got their title defence underway with a draw, while Valladolid marked their return to the top flight with a win.

Los Blancos drew 1-1 with Mallorca in their campaign opener. They got off to a great start as Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior combined in the 13th minute to break the deadlock. They conceded the equaliser in the 53rd minute before Ferland Mendy was sent off in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Valladolid beat fellow promoted side Espanyol 1-0 at home. Raul Moro scored the match's only goal in the 23rd minute, with Amath Ndiaye picking up the assist.

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have squared off 107 times across competitions, with Los Blancos leading 69-16.
  • Madrid are unbeaten in 15 meetings against Valladolid, winning the last five without conceding.
  • Los Blancos have drawn their last three La Liga games. They haven't drawn four in a row since October 2018.
  • Valladolid have one win in away meetings against Madrid this century.
  • The visitors are unbeaten in four La Liga games, keeping three consecutive clean sheets.
  • Valladolid have failed to score in seven of their last 10 league meetings against the hosts.

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Los Blancos have one loss in competitive games since September. They have enjoyed a 24-game unbeaten streak at home in La Liga and have kept seven clean sheets in their last eight games.

Eduardo Camavinga remains sidelined with a knee sprain, while David Alaba remains a long-term absentee. Boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Jude Bellingham suffered a muscle injury in training and won't be back before the international break.

Valladolid, meanwhile, began their campaign with a win and a clean sheet, extending their unbeaten streak in the competition to four games. Nonetheless, they have a poor away record in La Liga, losing six of their nine games, including a 6-0 loss to Madrid in April last year.

Considering Madrid's dominance in the fixture and better squad quality, expect the defending champions to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Valladolid

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Vinícius Junior to score or assist any time - Yes

Edited by Bhargav
