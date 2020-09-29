Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action on Wednesday night, as they host Real Valladolid, looking to carry on the momentum from a good win over Real Betis in their last game.

After Federico Valverde gave them the lead in that game, Real Madrid went 2-1 down before the break. But after half-time, Zinedine Zidane's side showed great character to turn the scoreline around, winning the game 3-2 thanks to an 82nd-minute Sergio Ramos penalty.

They now host Real Valladolid, who are winless in their opening three La LIga games of the season, having picked up just two draws so far.

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have won 15 of the last 26 games between the see two sides, with Real Valladolid only winning three.

Real Madrid were disappointing in their 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad to begin their season, but they fought back well to beat Real Betis in their next game.

In terms of form, Real Valladolid have played out two draws so far this season, with a 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad to start off the season, and a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo last week.

Real Madrid form guide: W-D

Advertisement

Real Valladolid form guide: D-L-D

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Team News

Eden Hazard is still out with a muscle issue, and will have to wait for his first league appearance of the 2020-21 season. Eder Militao and Marco Asensio are not expected to feature either, with both recovering from injuries, and not yet having been involved in team training.

Zidane's big call will be midfield where he will have to choose between the experience and know-how of Luka Modric, and the falir and creativity of Martin Odegaard.

Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. are likely to play in the wide positions, with Karim Benzema leading the line for Los Blancos.

Injuries: Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Marco Asensio

Doubtful: Mariano Diaz,

Suspensions: None

For Real Valladolid, Jordi Masip tested positive for COVID-19 last week and didn't play in their game against Celta Vigo.

Otherwise, they have a fully available squad.

Injuries: Jordi Masip

Doubtful:

Suspensions: None

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Martin Odegaard; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimenez; Perez, Gonzalez, Sanchez, Garcia; Michel, Perez; Hervias, Plano, Rubio; Guardiola

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Real Madrid were given a shot in the arm, after their comeback win over Real Betis in their last game, and will be confident of getting back to playing their best football soon.

But, even without being at their absolute best, they should have enough to beat this Real Valladolid side.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Real Valladolid