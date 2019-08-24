Real Madrid v Real Valladolid Preview: LaLiga Match Preview, Where to watch and more

Luka Modric was sent off in Real Madrid's opener and will not be available against Real Valladolid

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid have been a big point of discussion in the summer for more reasons than one. They bought plenty, and early, they came close to selling a few but the deals fell through, they're supposedly in for Neymar, played poorly in pre-season, and won their first game of the season in fairly convincing fashion.

That's quite a bit of conversation around one team, but it's another day at the office for Real Madrid, who're now used to the buzz. They host Ronaldo Nazario-owned club Real Valladolid in their second La Liga fixture.

They'll be hoping to wrap this one up easily with their excellent record against them, especially playing at the Bernabeu. Despite several players, including Eden Hazard being ruled out by injury, they should comfortably win this one.

Kickoff Information

Date: 24 August 2019

Time: 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Referee: N/A

Live Stream: La Liga Facebook page

Form Guide (including friendlies)

Real Madrid: L-W-W-L-W

Real Valladolid: L-D-W-L-W

Head-to-Head

Real Madrid: 22

Real Valladolid: 4

Draw:10

Key Players

Enes Unal

Enes Unal had his best goalscoring season in the Eredivisie with FC Twente with whom he scored 18 goals

The 22-year-old has constantly shown promise but has failed largely to deliver in La Liga so far. He was on the bench for Valladolid's first game of the season in which they beat a 10-man Real Betis, but is expected to play a big role as the season progresses. Unal is capable of getting a 20-goal season if he starts to recover his goalscoring form, but the likelihood of him doing it with this Valladolid side is poor.

Casemiro

Casemiro returned to Real Madrid victorious from a Copa America campaign with Brazil

Real Madrid have bought plenty this season, but none of the players on their roster provide the same set of skills as the Brazilian Casemiro. Federico Valverde comes the closest, but Casemiro's impact for this side is most evident when he isn't playing.

For Real Madrid to be able to play free-flowing attacking football, it's important that they have the likes of Casemiro protecting the backline and starting attacks from deep.

Key Match Facts

Real Madrid have only ever lost one of their last 16 La Liga matches against Real Valladolid, and even that was away from home.

Real Valladolid have played 43 times at the Santiago Bernabeu and have only stopped Real Madrid from scoring on one occasion.

Real Valladolid only scored 32 goals last season, they finished with a goal difference of -19.

