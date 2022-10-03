Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Shakhtar Donetsk lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Preview

Shakhtar Donetsk are currently at the top of the Ukrainian Premier League standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side thrashed Metalist by a 6-1 scoreline over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the La Liga table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 draw by Osasuna in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good record against Shakhtar Donetsk and have won four of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Shakhtar Donetsk's two victories.

Real Madrid are playing against Shakhtar Donetsk in the third consecutive season in the UEFA Champions League and lost both games against their Ukrainian opponents in the 2020-21 season.

Real Madrid have previously faced the same opponent in three consecutive group stage campaigns on only one occasion - Ajax from 2010 to 2013.

Shakhtar Donetsk have defeated Real Madrid away from home at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in the UEFA Champions League - only four other teams have managed to achieve this feat.

Real Madrid have won each of their last six games in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, scoring 17 goals and conceding only one in the process.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

Real Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to bounce back from their poor performance against Osasuna. Karim Benzema missed a penalty over the weekend and will look to be at his clinical best in this fixture.

Shakhtar Donetsk can pack a punch on their day and will need to play out of their skins to pull off an upset on Wednesday. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

