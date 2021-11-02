Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Real Madrid host Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk in a UEFA Champions League 2021-22 game set to take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

The Spanish giants are second in Group D with six points from three matches played. They have two wins and a loss and will be looking to go top of the group with a victory against Shakhtar.

Real Madrid are coming off a 2-1 win against Elche in a game in which young winger Vinicius Jr. scored a goal in each half to power his side to three points.

Shakhtar, meanwhile, secured a comfortable 4-1 win over Desna in their most recent competitive fixture. They are bottom of their UEFA Champions League group, with one point from three matches played so far.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head

Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk have played five matches against each other so far. Los Blancos have won three matches, while the Ukrainian heavyweights triumphed on two occasions.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a one-sided 5-0 win for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid form (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Shakhtar Donetsk form (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Team News

Real Madrid

Gareth Bale (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (ankle) and Federico Valverde (knee) continue to recover from their respective injuries, while Karim Benzema is listed as doubtful because of a foot problem. Rodrygo's participation will require a last-minute decision due to his current recovery from a hamstring issue.

Injured: Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos, Federico Valverde

Doubtful: Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

Suspended: None

Shakhtar Donetsk

Lassina Traore and Junior Moraes are out with knee injuries, while defender Mykola Matvienko has been ruled out with a leg problem.

Pedrinho is doubtful for unspecified reasons.

Injured: Lassina Traore, Pedrinho, Junior Moraes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Casemiro, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andriy Pyatov; Serhiy Kryvtsov, Vitão, Marlon, Ismaily; Maycon, Alan Patrick; Tetê, Dodo, Manor Solomon; Fernando

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

Real Madrid have been in tidy form lately and are expected to take care of their business at home against a weak Shakhtar side. Carlo Ancelotti will have to rotate his team heavily, but Real should still be able to collect all three points on Wednesday night.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Edited by Peter P