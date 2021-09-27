Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Real Madrid welcome Sheriff Tiraspol to the Santiago Bernabeu in Group D of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Both sides picked up impressive victories in their group curtain-raiser and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Real Madrid’s blistering run of results experienced a bump in the road last Saturday when they were held to a goalless draw by a dogged Villarreal side in the Spanish La Liga.

Prior to that, Carlo Ancelloti’s side picked up six consecutive wins in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and conceding four.

They now head to the Champions League, where they claimed a dramatic 1-0 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro in their Group D opener last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Tiraspol picked up a dream start to their Champions League campaign when they claimed a 2-0 win over Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

They head into Tuesday’s game off the back of an emphatic 7-0 victory over FC Dinamo-Auto in the Moldova top-flight.

Yuri Vernydub’s men are unbeaten in their last 16 games in all competitions, dating back to a 1-0 loss to FC Balti on 1 July.

Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever encounter between the sides and they will both be looking to claim all three points and strengthen their position in the group standings.

Real Madrid Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Sheriff Tiraspol Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol Team News

Real Madrid

Los Blancos will take to the pitch without Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal

Suspended: None

Sheriff Tiraspol

The visitors remain without the services of Moldovan midfielder Alexandr Belousov, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Alexandr Belousov

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Miguel Gutiérrez; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric; Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema

Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI (4-3-3): Giorgos Athanasiadis; Fernando Costanza, Danilo Arboleda, Gustavo Dulanto, Cristiano; Dimitrios Kolovos, Edmund Addo, Sebastien Thill; Adama Traore, Jasurbek Yakhshiboev, Frank Castañeda

Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction

Real Madrid have enjoyed a stellar start to the season and are currently seated at the top of the La Liga standings.

Despite their slip-up against Villarreal, we predict they will claim all three points here as they boast a significantly stronger crop of players.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol

Edited by Peter P