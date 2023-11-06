Real Madrid vs Sporting Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8th 2023 

Real Madrid will host Sporting Braga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their continental campaign and are on the verge of securing a spot in the knockout stages. They beat Union Berlin 1-0 in their first group game, following that up with a 3-2 victory over Napoli before beating Braga 2-1 in the reverse fixture as Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham scored in either half.

Real Madrid sit atop the group table with nine points from an obtainable nine and only need a point to secure advancement to the last 16 of the competition.

Sporting Braga meanwhile suffered a 2-1 defeat to Napoli in their group opener before beating Union 3-2 on matchday two. They suffered a narrow defeat to the record champions last time out finding themselves two goals down before Alvaro Djalo scored a consolation goal.

The visitors sit third in the group with three points from three games and will be looking to add to that tally this week.

Real Madrid vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Madrid and Braga.

The home side have had 22 meetings against Portuguese opposition in European competitions. They have won 15 of those games, lost five times and drawn the other two.

All three of the visitors' competitive matchups against Spanish opposition have come against Sevilla. They have won two of those games and lost the other.

Braga are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Los Blancos have the best defensive record in Group C so far with just three goals conceded.

Real Madrid vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Madrid are undefeated in their last eight games across all competitions and have lost just one of their 15 competitive outings this season. They have won five of their last six home matches and are overwhelming favorites for the midweek clash.

Braga's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will now be looking to build on that here. They have been solid on the road this season but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this week.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Sporting Braga

Real Madrid vs Sporting Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Madrid

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in nine of the visitors' last 10 matches)