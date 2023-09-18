Real Madrid vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2023

Real Madrid are set to play Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in their most recent league game. Goals from Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde and striker Joselu secured the win for Real Madrid. Attacker Ander Barrenetxea scored the goal for Real Sociedad.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Wolfsburg in their most recent game. First-half goals from Denmark internationals Jonas Wind and Joakim Maehle sealed the deal for Wolfsburg. Left-back Robin Gosens scored the goal for Union Berlin.

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Real Madrid are facing Union Berlin in the Champions League.

English midfielder Jude Bellingham has managed six goal contributions in five league starts for Real Madrid.

Striker Joselu has managed three goal contributions in two league starts for Real Madrid this season.

Attacker Kevin Behrens has scored four goals in four league starts for Union Berlin this season.

Left-back Robin Gosens has three goals in three league starts for Union Berlin this season.

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin Prediction

Real Madrid are currently top of the league table, having won all of their league games so far. They owe their good start to the season to the form of midfielder Jude Bellingham; the 20-year old has enjoyed a flying start to his Spanish adventure, and is already a fan favourite among the Real Madrid faithful.

There was criticism about Real Madrid not replacing Karim Benzema, with Joselu the only striker signed this summer. Again, the hope and expectation remains that the club will sign, at some point, Kylian Mbappe to provide that superstar edge to their attack.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are 8th in the Bundesliga, having won two games and lost two. They did incredibly well to qualify for Champions League football, and have added experience to the squad in the form of Kevin Volland and Leonardo Bonucci. Not many would have expected Bonucci, one of the best centre-backs of his generation, to play for Union Berlin when the transfer window closed, but a confluence of factors has resulted in the Italian star playing in Germany.

Real Madrid should win here.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Union Berlin

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Real Madrid

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet- yes