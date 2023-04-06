Real Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Villarreal take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The away side defeated Real Sociedad by a 2-0 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Blancos pulled off a stunning 4-0 victory against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an impressive recent record against Villarreal and have won 23 of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's five victories.

Villarreal have won only one of their last 22 away games against Real Madrid in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a narrow 1-0 margin in 2018.

With the previous league meeting between the two teams in January this year ending in a 2-1 home victory for Villarreal, the Yellow Submarines have the opportunity to win consecutive league games against Real Madrid for the first time in 23 La Liga campaigns.

Real Madrid have lost only one of their last 42 games at home in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 4-0 margin against Barcelona in March last year.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction

Real Madrid have been in impressive form in recent weeks and were unstoppable in the second half against Barcelona. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have been in excellent form over the past month and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Villarreal have an impressive squad at their disposal and are capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Real Madrid are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

