Real Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Villarreal take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Rennes to an important 3-2 victory in the Europa League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Blancos defeated Union Berlin by a 3-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent record against Villarreal and have won 23 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's six victories.

After a run of 11 victories in 19 matches at home against Villarreal in La Liga, Real Madrid have won only four of their last nine such games against the Yellow Submarines in the competition.

Villarreal won both their matches against Real Madrid in La Liga last season and marked the first time they managed to achieve consecutive league victories against Los Blancos.

Since the 2014-15 season, Villarreal have picked up nine points away from home against Real Madrid in La Liga - only Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have a better record in this regard during this period.

Real Madrid have lost only one of their last 30 matches at home in La Liga.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction

Real Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on winning the La Liga title this season. Jude Bellingham has become a talisman for his side and will look to add to his stellar goal tally this weekend.

Villarreal can pack a punch on their day and managed to torment Real Madrid last season. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Villarreal

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes