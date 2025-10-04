Real Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2025

Real Madrid and Villarreal will lock horns at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night. Los Blancos and the Yellow Submarine are second and third in the La Liga table and it goes without saying that Saturday's contest should be nothing short of a cracker.

Ad

Real Madrid started their new La Liga season on a roll, registering six successive wins over the likes of Osasuna, Real Oviedo, Mallorca, Real Sociedad, Espanyol and Levante. But then came the Madrid derby and Atletico Madrid dismantled them, beating the mighty Blancos 5-2.

Julian Alvarez bagged a brace while Robin Le Normand, Alexander Sorloth and Antoine Griezmann also got on the scoresheet for the Rojiblancos. Real Madrid returned to winning ways in midweek, drowning Kazakhstani unit FC Kairat in a pool of goals, beating them by a staggering 5-0 scoreline.

Ad

Trending

The loss against Atletico Madrid was enough for Real Madrid's bitter rivals Barcelona to seize the top spot and Xabi Alonso and his men won't want the gap to widen. But it won't be as straightforward as they would have liked as they square off against Villarreal, who have been in pretty good form.

The Yellow Submarine have picked up five wins, settled for one draw and suffered one defeat from their fist seven La Liga matches of the new campaign. They trail their Saturday opponents by two points and have the opportunity to leapfrog them with a victory.

Ad

They arrive at Real Madrid with a fair bit of wind in their sails having picked up three back-to-back wins in the league, getting the better of Osasuna, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao. Interestingly, Villarreal's only loss of the league season so far came against Atletico Madrid.

VIllarreal will have their eyes on a top four spot and should be ready to cause some major problems for title aspirants Real Madrid this weekend.

Ad

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last four La Liga meetings with Villarreal (three wins and one draw), having won the last two. This marks a turnaround after going winless in the four before that (two draws and two losses).

Real Madrid haven’t managed three or more straight league wins over Villarreal since 2011, when they won five in a row.

Villarreal have suffered 17 defeats in 25 La Liga away games against Real Madrid (two wins, six draws). It is their highest number of away losses to any single opponent in the competition.

The Yellow Submarine have performed better recently in Madrid, winning three of their last five away league matches against clubs from the capital (one loss, one draw), after going six without a win prior to that (four draws, two defeats).

Villarreal have made one of their strongest starts in recent history, picking up 16 points from their first seven matches (five wins, one draw, one loss). It matches their second-best tally at this stage of a La Liga campaign, only behind the 17 points they earned in 2008/09.

Ad

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction

Real Madrid will want to make sure they keep pace with Barcelona but they will have their work cut out against a strong Villarreal side.

Villarreal will do their best to upend Xabi Alonso's plans but it's on nights like these that Los Blancos end up reminding us that they've always got one more trick up their sleeve.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

Ad

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shambhu Ajith Shambhu is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on previews, listicles and news articles. An ardent Manchester United supporter since before his teenage years, he started following the Red Devils by age 10 watching MUTV on television. Shambhu is also a highly-revered rapper and a playback singer on Spotify, having a whopping 1 million monthly listeners.



For his articles, Shambhu believes in triple-checking every piece of information, relying on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and Opta, and staying away from speculative publications. He believes that his law degree helped him to be more articulate and meticulous with his content and one of his core strengths is seamlessly involving emotion in his write-ups owing to the love for the sport. For Sportskeeda, has done exclusive interviews with Spanish legends Gaizka Mendieta and Fernando Morientes so far, and his articles boast of a huge readership of close to 50 million.



Shambhu's favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and the Argentine attaining glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment. He believes only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could replicate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry in the years to come. His favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson due to the Scot's unmatched longevity at the top. Know More