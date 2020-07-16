Real Madrid vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

Real Madrid prepare for a visit from fifth-placed Villarreal at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on what could be an auspicious day for them. A win against the visitors would mathematically seal the LaLiga Santander title for Los Blancos.

Zinedine Zidane's men have been in immaculate form in the league, having won nine of their last nine league games since the restart. Their laudable streak has seen them go four points clear of Barcelona in second place.

Los Blancos registered a narrow 2-1 win away at Granada in their last game, with French pair Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy scoring the goals. The 33-time LaLiga champions sit at the top of the league table with 83 points from their 36 fixtures.

Villarreal struggled in the league prior to the COVID-19 lockdown with three consecutive losses. However, they returned to form upon the restart and have won six of their last nine league games, losing two and drawing one. The Yellow Submarine have won all four of their previous away games in LaLiga and are now set to travel to the champions-in-waiting.

They sit fifth in the league table with 57 points from their 36 games as they hope to seal European football for next season.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Bale was sent off in Madrid's trip to Villarreal earlier in the season

Zidane's side have managed just one victory in their last five games against Villarreal, which was a 3-2 victory in May 2019. Three of those five games ended with a scoreline of 2-2.

In their most recent outing — a 2-2 draw away at Estadio de la Ceramica — saw Gareth Bale rescue Madrid with two goals. However, he was also sent off late in the match.

Real Madrid look unstoppable in their quest for LaLiga glory and are certainly the team with more momentum heading into the fixture. That being said, the only two losses that their visitors have had since the restart have come against Barcelona and Real Sociedad. They are in fine form and have kept five clean sheets in their last nine games, including six wins.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Team News

Hazard was rested for their trip to Granada

Real Madrid will be without the services of Marcelo, Luka Jovic, and Nacho on Thursday. The defenders are both injured, while Jovic was forced to isolate himself after reportedly coming in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Eden Hazard was rested for their trip to Granada and would be in line to start the home game against Villarreal. Marco Asensio featured for just over 20 minutes in their last game and could be called upon by Zidane as well. Otherwise, there are no major injury concerns for the hosts.

The Villarreal pack could be shuffled ahead of their trip to the capital, with Gerard Moreno, Vicente Iborra, Mario Gaspar, Paco Alcacer, and Samuel Chukwueze all likely to be drafted back into the XI. All these players weren't available for their game against Sociedad either due to injury or suspension.

However, they will still be without the presence of Ramiro Funes Mori and Carlos Bacca as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Predicted XIs

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergio Asenjo; Mario Gaspar, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno; Samuel Chukwueze, Vicente Iborra, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Santi Cazorla; Gerardo Moreno, Paco Alcacer

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction

Real Madrid are likely to emerge victorious

Knowing that there is just one victory standing between them and their 34th LaLiga title, Real Madrid aren't likely to settle for anything less than three points. The hosts' excellent form, having conceded just three goals since the restart, is nothing short of spectacular. Although the Yellow Submarine will be strengthened with several players returning after fielding a weakened side against La Real, Los Blancos could be too much of a challenge for the visitors.

Scoreline prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Villarreal