Real Madrid vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid host Villarreal in the final game of the La Liga season on Saturday in what is a must-win game for Zinedine Zidane's men.

Los Blancos are currently second in the league, two points behind Atletico Madrid at the top of the table. If Real Madrid are to win the title this season, they cannot afford to drop points against Villarreal. Zidane's side have been in great form in the league and are currently on a 17-game unbeaten streak domestically. Even though the title race is no longer in their hands, Real Madrid will hope to finish their season strongly with a win on Saturday.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are locked in the race for a top-six finish. Unai Emery's side are currently seventh in the league, tied on points with Real Betis on 58 and only a point behind Real Sociedad in fifth. The Yellow Submarine will, however, also have an eye on their clash in the UEFA Europa League final against Manchester United next week. Emery will hope to come out of the weekend's fixture unscathed as his side look to finish their season with silverware.

Both sides need a win on Saturday for different reasons, and the attacking quality on display is sure to make this an exciting matchup.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Real Madrid are the favorites based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. Los Blancos are unbeaten in their last five league games against Villarreal, with two wins and three draws.

The two sides had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Real Madrid Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Villarreal Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Team News

Real Madrid will miss Toni Kroos' presence in midfield

Real Madrid

Real Madrid will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy are unavailable for the game due to injury. Toni Kroos has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will also miss the game.

Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal have been ruled out for the rest of the season because of injuries they picked up last month.

Injured: Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal

COVID-19: Toni Kroos

Suspended: None

Villarreal

Villarreal have no new injury concerns following their win against Sevilla last weekend. Etienne Capoue and Mario Gaspar will make their return from suspension for the game on Saturday.

Unai Emery will, however, still be without Samuel Chukwueze and Juan Foyth as the duo fight to be fit for the Europa League final. Midfielder Vicente Iborra has been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing his cruciate ligament back in December last year.

Injured: Samuel Chukwueze, Juan Foyth, Vicente Iborra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Predicted XI

It was a morning training session today for the Yellows! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Xn5t9wmFzv — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) May 20, 2021

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Miguel Gutierrez, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Alvaro Odriozola; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric; Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Ruben Pena; Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manuel Trigueros; Carlos Bacca, Gerard Moreno, Moi Gomez

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction

Real Madrid should have enough firepower to win the game, but Villarreal have shown this season that they aren't going to go down without a fight.

We expect Zinedine Zidane's side to take all three points in a close contest

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal