Real Madrid vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action over the weekend as they invite Villarreal to Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday.

Real Madrid continued their unbeaten run in the Spanish top-flight with a massive 6-1 win over Mallorca on Wednesday. The win helped them retain a two-point lead at the top of the table over title rivals and reigning champions Atletico Madrid.

Villarreal are also unbeaten in their five La Liga outings so far but could only record their first win of the campaign this Wednesday. They made quick work of Elche, beating them 4-1 at home.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 44 times across all competitions, having met each other in the last seven league campaigns. Real Madrid have the upper hand against their Eastern rivals and have 26 wins in this fixture.

Villareal have only been able to get the better of the capital club four times so far with their last win coming in the 2017-18 campaign. 14 games between the two have ended in a draw.

They last met in league action at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in May. Los Blancos scored twice in the final eight minutes of the game to record a memorable 2-1 win.

Real Madrid form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Villarreal form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-D

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Team News

Real Madrid

While the hosts' great run of form might not reflect this, there are a few injuries for Carlo Ancelotti to worry about for this fixture. Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale and Marcelo continue to be on the sidelines. The full-back duo of Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy are also struggling with knocks and have been ruled out for at least a month.

Injuries: Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal

Star striker Gerard Moreno is expected to sit this one out with a muscle injury. Samu Chukwueze and Dani Raba did not feature against Elche despite returning to training and will undergo late fitness tests ahead of their trip to Madrid.

Injury: Gerard Moreno

Doubtful: Samu Chukwueze, Dani Raba

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Miguel Gutiérrez; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric; Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli; Pervis Estupinan, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Alberto Moreno; Etienne Capoue, Francis Coquelin, Manuel Trigueros; Arnaut Danjuma, Moi Gomez, Yeremi Pino

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction

Villareal have been able to keep three clean sheets in their five games. Hence, their defense is set to be tested by Madrid, who are currently the highest scoring side across Europe's top five leagues.

Also Read

While Villareal can put up a great challenge against Madrid in the tactical battle between Ancelloti and Unai Emery, we expect the Italian to triumph here.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal.

Edited by Shardul Sant