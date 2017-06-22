Reports: Real Madrid want former Barcelona star to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid are hunting for Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement already

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 22 Jun 2017, 11:00 IST

Real Madrid are preparing for life after Cristiano Ronaldo as the club are reportedly on the hunt for a replacement. Los Blancos fear that the Portuguese star might leave the club in the summer and are not willing to take a chance.

Real Madrid are targeting Alexis Sanchez, a player who played for Barcelona from 2011 to 2014, according to reports in Don Balon. The Spanish media outlet has published some ridiculous rumours in the past, but this one seems to be reliable as it would suit all parties involved.

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing tax fraud allegations in the Spanish court. The Madrid superstar is frustrated with life in Spain and is reportedly seeking a move away.

He has made an 'irreversible' decision to leave Real Madrid in the summer and is keen on heading back to Manchester United. The Red Devils are tabling a bid for him as well.

Jose Mourinho is keen on working with Ronaldo again and is willing to let go of one of their star player for him. Reports suggest that Manchester United have made a £175 million + David De Gea bid for the Portuguese star.

Alexis Sanchez is keen on moving away from Arsenal in the summer. He reportedly wants to join a side that is challenging for trophies season in and season out.

Real Madrid want to take advantage of this situation and sign him up in the summer. The Chilean has just a year left on his current contract at Arsenal, and the club are yet to agree on a new deal with him.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Manchester City are also in the race to sign the Arsenal star according to various reports. The Citizen's are leading the race right now while reports suggest that Chelsea held talks with him at the end of last season.

Real Madrid will start negotiations with Arsenal in the coming day. The Gunners will e willing to let go of their star so that he does not join any of their local rivals for free next summer.

Manchester City have made a £50 million bid for him according to reports. It would take a similar amount for Los Blancos to have any chance of signing him as well.

Alexis Sanchez would be a brilliant signing for Real Madrid. Though he won't be as good as Ronaldo was for them, he would probably be the best replacement for him.

Eden Hazard is the other option for Real Madrid, but his injury has forced them to look elsewhere.