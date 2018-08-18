Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Real Madrid: Weekly wages and salaries of first-team stars revealed

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.03K   //    18 Aug 2018, 12:16 IST

Real Madrid team
Real Madrid team

The Los Blancos are the most successful club in European history. Though the Catalan giants have dominated Spain, Real Madrid ruled Europe. They have won an unprecedented 13 European Cup and Champions League titles.

They are one of the most followed clubs in the world and has a huge fan base spread across the globe. Real Madrid are known for making big money signings in the past and players like Zinedine Zidane, Kaka, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Ronaldo Lima, and Luis Figo have played for the Galacticos. 

Real Madrid have won the UEFA Champions League last season but finished third in the league. Also, two of the most successful figures in Real Madrid history, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane, have left the club this summer.

Julen Lopetegui was appointment as the manager and he has made some good signings in the summer transfer window. Real Madrid are one of the highest paid clubs in the world and some of its players are earning a hefty salary. 

Stats courtesy www.totalsportek.com and www.sillyseason.com. Thibaut Courtois salary not revealed officially and hence not included in this article.

All that being said, let’s take a look at the weekly wages of top Real Madrid first team stars.

#17 Borja Mayoral, £10,000 per week

Numancia v Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey
Numancia v Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey

The 21-year-old made his Real Madrid debut when he was only 18. A promising young striker, Mayoral is a product of Real Madrid's youth academy. His opportunities were very limited so far as Real Madrid had a plethora of attacking talents. However, this could change after Ronaldo's departure and he may get his much-awaited chance to show what he is capable of.

#16 Dani Ceballos, £20,000 per week

The 22 year old former Spanish U21 international moved to Real Madrid in 2017 after some good seasons at Real Betis. The youngster has struggled to break into the Real Madrid team and has made only 12 La Liga appearances so far. With an abundance of options in the midfield, it will be once again tough for Ceballos to play regularly for Real Madrid this season. 

1 / 6 NEXT
Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Manchester is Always Red. Glory Glory Man United.
