Real Madrid: Weekly wages of first-team stars revealed | La Liga 2019-20

After winning every game since the resumption of football, Real Madrid are closing in on a historic LaLiga Santander title. It would be their first since 2017 and 34th Spanish top-flight title overall, the most of any club in the country.

Los Blancos have always known to be frivolous spenders in the transfer market. Their iconic 'Galactico' era was built around purchasing the finest talent available, such as the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and many others. Although they never stopped recruiting the best players in the world, Real's transfer strategy has seen a remarkable shift over the years.

Kerim Benzema has been in sublime form for Los Blancos

Being the most illustrious club in Spain and Europe, Real Madrid's players would understandably be expected to be paid handsome amounts in wages. However, that is not exactly the case, with many of their players on relatively modest deals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Here, we take a look at the wages of Real Madrid's first-team squad for the 2019/20 season.

Note: This list does not account for players who are on loan from Real Madrid.

#22 Vinicius Jr | Forward | £40,000-a-week

Brazilian wonderkid Vinicius

One of the many wonderkids recruited to the Santiago Bernabeu in the last decade, Vinicius Jr is one of the most promising young attackers in the world. The Brazilian winger was purchased for €45m from Flamengo in 2018 and has done commendably well in the Spanish capital so far. He etched his name into the hearts of the Blancos' faithful with a crucial goal in the latest El Clasico Vinicius participated in.

Advertisement

Vinicius is on a basic wage of £40,000 a week as one of Real Madrid's most modest earners.

#21 Brahim Diaz | Midfielder | £60,000-a-week

Brahim Diaz in the UCL for Real Madrid

Former Manchester City starlet Brahim Diaz moved to Real Madrid to fulfil a lifelong dream of playing for Los Blancos. The promising Spaniard, who can operate in midfield as well as in the forward line, has been sparingly used by Zidane. He has seen just 31 minutes of LaLiga action this year with all his appearances coming off the bench.

Brahim moved to Real for €17m in January 2019 and is on a wage of £60,000 a week.

#20 Lucas Vazquez | Midfielder | £60,000-a-week

Real Madrid youth product Lucas Vazquez

One of the handful of La Fabrica products in the first-team squad, Lucas Vazquez has been one of Zidane's most favoured players in the side. The versatile Spaniard who has been deployed in various positions by his manager is out of contract in the summer of 2021. Rumours have suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in taking Vazquez to England as a free agent.

As of now, Vazquez is said to be on a basic weekly wage of £60,000 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

#19 Rodrygo Goes | Forward | £60,000-a-week

Rodrygo in action for Los Blancos in a Madrid derby

Much like his compatriot Vinicius, Rodrygo was recruited as an 18-year-old due to his unbelievably high ceiling. The talented Brazilian has impressed profoundly with both attacking flair and defensive contribution for Real Madrid. He's done particularly well in the UEFA Champions League, scoring goals in as many appearances.

Rodrygo was brought in from Santos for €45m by Real Madrid and is said to earn £60,000 per week.

#18 Ferland Mendy | Defender | £62,500-a-week

Mendy has had an impressive debut season under Zidane

One of football's most inspiring comeback stories, Ferland Mendy's career was under threat due to injuries until not too long ago. However, he's come back stronger than ever and sealed his dream move to Real Madrid. The Frenchman was tasked with deputising for Marcelo and has done a phenomenal job so far. He's accumulated 16 starts this season under Zidane.

The Frenchman was signed from Lyon last summer and is on a deal worth £62,500-a-week.

#17 Nacho Fernandez | Defender | £70,000-a-week

Nacho has been at Real Madrid all his career

Another La Fabrica product, Nacho Fernandez, is Zidane's go-to utility man in defence. The Spanish centre-back has served as an able deputy for Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane in the heart of Madrid's defence. The 30-year-old had also played as a full-back on several occasions when Los Blancos were hit with an injury crisis.

Nacho is currently out of action with a hamstring injury and is set to return in the coming week. He earns a figure of £70,000-a-week at his boyhood club.