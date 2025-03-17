Real Madrid Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18th 2025 

Real Madrid Women and Arsenal Women will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday (March 18th). The game will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Deportivo La Coruna at the same venue in the Spanish Liga F. They went into the break behind to Olaya Rodriguez's 24th-minute penalty while Carla Camacho equalized eight minutes into the second half. Antonia scored an unfortunate own goal to restore the visitors' lead but Olga Carmona equalized from the spot with eight minutes left to ensure the spoils were shared.

Arsenal, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 away win over Everton. Alessio Russo put them ahead in the 24th minute while Nigerian midfielder Antionette Payne drew the game level 12 minutes later. Maren Mjelde scored an own goal in the 63rd minute while Russo completed her brace in the 90th minute.

The Gunners will shift their focus to the continent, having booked their spot in the last eight as Group C winners. Real Madrid finished as Group B runners-up.

The winner of this tie faces either Bayern Munich or Lyon in the semifinal.

Real Madrid Women vs Arsenal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Ten of Real Madrid's last 11 games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Arsenal have won four of their last five competitive games (one loss).

Five of Real Madrid's last six games have produced less than nine corner kicks.

Five of Arsenal's last seven games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Real Madrid Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction

Real Madrid are seeking to qualify for the semifinal of the Women's Champions League for the first time in their history. This is their fourth consecutive season in the competition but they are participating in the quarterfinal for only the second time.

Arsenal, by contrast, have not won this competition since 2007 but are the favorites in this tie.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Real Madrid Women 1-2 Arsenal Women

Real Madrid Women vs Arsenal Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Arsenal Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

