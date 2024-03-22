Real Madrid Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2024 

Real Madrid host Barcelona at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Sunday (March 24) in Liga F.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of results as they seek the Champions League qualifiers. They beat Eibar 1-0 last time out, with captain Ivana Andres netting a fourth-minute winner.

Real Madrid are second in the standings with 49 points from 20 games and are nine points behind Barca at the top of the pile,

Barcelona, meanwhile, are going full steam in pursuit of a fifth straight Liga F title. They thrashed Granadilla 7-0 in their last outing before winning 2-1 at Norwegian outfit Brann Kvinner in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in midweek.

Real Madrid Women vs Barcelona Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 15 previous meetings, Barcelona have gone 15-0.

Madrid have nost scored in five of their last six games in the fixture.

Barca have the best defensive record in Liga F, conceding five times.

Madrid are the second-highest-scoring side in Liga F, with 51 goals.

Barca are the only side in the top flight yet to lose on the road.

Real Madrid Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction

Real Madrid are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in nine league gaames. They have won four of their last five home games.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have won their last six games and are unbeaten since May. They have a near-impeccable record in this fixture and should extend their winning streak this weekend.

Prediction: Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona

Real Madrid Women vs Barcelona Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Barcelona

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of their last nine meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last six matchups.)