Real Madrid Women vs Eintracht Frankfurt Women Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18th 2025

Real Madrid Women and Eintracht Frankfurt Women will square off in the second leg of their Women's UEFA Champions League third round qualification tie on Thursday (September 18th). The game will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 away win in the first leg in Germany last week. All three goals were scored in the first half.

Las Blancas followed up their continental victory with a 2-1 home win over Madrid C in the Spanish Liga F. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Alba Redondo and Caroline Weir scoring either side of Angela Sosa.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Hoffenheim in the Frauen-Bundesliga. Selina Cerci scored a second-half brace, while Linda Natter stepped off the bench to complete the scoring late on.

Real Madrid Women vs Eintracht Frankfurt Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Real Madrid's four competitive games this season have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Madrid have won four of their last five home games in the Women's Champions League (one loss).

Ten of Frankfurt's last 11 games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Frankfurt have lost their last three games against Spanish opposition.

Real Madrid Women vs Eintracht Frankfurt Women Prediction

Real Madrid finally got their domestic campaign on track with their win last weekend, having started the season with two winless games. They will aim to build on that to secure qualification for the Women's Champions League group stage for the fifth successive season.

Eintracht Frankfurt started their season with a comprehensive 5-0 home win over SGS Essen. However, they are winless in two games since then and have to overturn a one-goal deficit if they are to advance from this tie. The Germans are one of the most successful sides in this competition, having triumphed four times in the past. However, they have made it to the group stage just once in the last nine seasons.

We expect the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Real Madrid Women 3-1 Eintracht

Real Madrid Women vs Eintracht Frankfurt Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Madrid Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

