Real Madrid Women vs Roma Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2025 

Real Madrid Women and Roma Women will battle for three points in their opening game of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday (October 8th). The game will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 victory over Badalona in the Spanish Liga F over the weekend. They were 2-0 up at the break, with Linda Caicedo breaking the deadlock in the 26th minute, while Naomie Feller doubled their lead in the 38th minute. Athenea del Castillo completed the scoring in the 58th minute.
Roma, meanwhile, thrashed Parma 4-0 at home in their opening game of Serie A. Alice Corelli opened the scoring while Nigeria Super Falcons forward Rinsola Babajide made it two in the 28th minute. Manuela Giugliano and Giulia Dragoni stepped off the bench to wrap up proceedings.
Le Giallorosse will turn their focus to the continent, having booked their spot in the League Phase of the Champions League with a 3-2 aggregate win over Sporting Lisbon. Real Madrid eliminated Eintracht Frankfurt with a 5-1 aggregate win.
Real Madrid Women vs Roma Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Ten of Roma's last 11 away games in the Champions League (including qualifiers). have produced three goals or more, with eight games witnessing goals at both ends.
- Seven of Real Madrid's eight games across competitions this season have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Real Madrid are facing Italian opposition for the first time.
- Roma have won four of their last five games (one loss).
Real Madrid Women vs Roma Women Prediction
Real Madrid are on a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions, winning five games and keeping clean sheets in each of their last four games. Las Blancas have scored at least two goals in five of their last six home games in the UWCL.
Roma survived a shock in the first leg of their qualification tie against Sporting Lisbon at home but overcame that to secure their spot at this stage. They are facing Spanish opposition for only the third time, having lost both games against Barcelona by a 6-1 aggregate scoreline in their quarterfinal tie in 2023.
We expect the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Real Madrid Women 3-1 Roma Women
Real Madrid Women vs Roma Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Real Madrid Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Real Madrid to score over 1.5 goals