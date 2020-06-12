Real Madrid stall on offering captain Sergio Ramos long-term contract, claims brother

Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid have not entered into negotiations for a long-term contract, according to the player's agent.

The Spanish defender has been a faithful servant of the club and was crucial in all of Real Madrid's four Champions League victories.

Sergio Ramos wishes to stay at Real Madrid, according to his agent

René Ramos, the brother and agent of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, spoke to Radio Marca earlier this week and revealed that no progress has been made regarding the defender's contract renewal with Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos has been a crucial cog in Real Madrid's defence for well over a decade. The Spanish defender was named the captain of the Real Madrid squad after the departure of Iker Casillas and has made a name for himself in Real Madrid's dressing room.

Sergio Ramos 'to be offered new one-year Real Madrid contract... as he eyes future move to MLS' https://t.co/CD2Xby0Zed — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 9, 2020

The current contract of the Real Madrid defender is set to expire in 2021. Sergio Ramos has reportedly been offered a one-year contract extension that is set to keep him at Real Madrid till 2022. According to his agent, however, no concrete discussion has taken place over a long-term contract.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is yet to decide on a new contract, according to his agent

Sergio Ramos has led Real Madrid for the past several years

Sergio Ramos is virtually irreplaceable at Real Madrid and is known to be an inspirational figure in the Real Madrid dressing room. The captain's current contract will expire in 2021 and Real Madrid will want to ensure a renewal to keep its star player at the club.

According to Sergio Ramos' agent, the defender is yet to decide on a new contract and will do so in due course of time.

“This type of news goes around a lot but there are very good intentions on both sides. Hopefully he will retire at Real Madrid, it is his dream and I understand that it will be the desire of the club as well."

Sergio Ramos has been with Real Madrid for over 15 years and is a loyal servant of the club. His brother reiterated Ramos' dedication to the club and revealed that there is an overlap of intentions between the player and the club.

The agent also added that while no progress has been made so far, there is no reason for Real Madrid fans to be worried by the absence of a new contract.

"As of today we have not spoken of anything but there is no need to be alarmed. The moment the club considers it, we will begin to speak.”

Real Madrid set to offer Sergio Ramos one-year contract extension -report https://t.co/g97wDs1qmt pic.twitter.com/IVwp7HTnor — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) June 9, 2020

According to Spanish outlet AS, Sergio Ramos has revealed his inclinations towards the MLS in the past and was open to joining former teammate David Beckham at Inter Miami. His agent's new revelations, however, have put the rumours to bed.

Sergio Ramos is set to stay at Real Madrid for at least one more season and will likely renew his contract and may even set a record for the most appearances in a Real Madrid shirt.

Sergio Ramos is one of the best captains in Real Madrid history

Real Madrid is currently in second place in the La Liga table and is looking to erase the 2-point deficit to dethrone Barcelona and clinch the top spot in La Liga. Sergio Ramos led his talented side to an emphatic 2-0 win over the Catalans in March and has expressed confidence in Zinedine Zidane and his teammates.

The authorities at Real Madrid know that Sergio Ramos is the club's best defender and leader. Los Blancos will do all that it takes to make sure that the eccentric World Cup winner spends the rest of his career at Real Madrid.