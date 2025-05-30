Real Oviedo vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025

Real Oviedo host Cadiz at the Carlos Tartiere on Sunday in the final round of games in the Segunda Division regular season. The hosts have confirmed a playoff spot, as they sit third in the points table with 72 points from 41 matches.

Ad

Oviedo picked up a 1-0 victory at relegated Cartagena last time out. Nacho Vidal scored the sole goal of the game in the 74th minute to register his third strike for the club since his arrival in January. Carbayones are two points behind second-placed Elche and will secure automatic promotion with maximum points this weekend provided Elche lose.

Cadiz, meanwhile, have endured an underwhelming campaign and are one wrong result away from finishing in the bottom half of the pile. Gaizka Garitano's men thrashed playoffs chasing Huesca 4-0 in their last match, with four players getting on the scoresheet in the first half. Cadiz are 11th with 55 points.

Ad

Trending

Real Oviedo vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Oviedo and Cadiz, who trail 19-12.

Cadiz have won their last three games in the fixture and have lost one of their last six.

Ovied haven't scored in last three games in the fixture.

Oviedo have scored 54 league goals this season, the fewest in the top-eight.

Real Oviedo vs Cadiz Prediction

Oviedo are on a nine-game unbeaten streak, winning six, have won their last four home games.

Ad

Cadiz, meanwhile, have won three of their last five games after going winless in five. They have, however, struggled on the road in recent weeks and could end their season with defeat.

Prediction: Oviedo 1-0 Cadiz

Real Oviedo vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Oviedo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of their last four matchups.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More