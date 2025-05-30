Real Oviedo vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025

Real Oviedo host Cadiz at the Carlos Tartiere on Sunday in the final round of games in the Segunda Division regular season. The hosts have confirmed a playoff spot, as they sit third in the points table with 72 points from 41 matches.
Oviedo picked up a 1-0 victory at relegated Cartagena last time out. Nacho Vidal scored the sole goal of the game in the 74th minute to register his third strike for the club since his arrival in January. Carbayones are two points behind second-placed Elche and will secure automatic promotion with maximum points this weekend provided Elche lose.
Cadiz, meanwhile, have endured an underwhelming campaign and are one wrong result away from finishing in the bottom half of the pile. Gaizka Garitano's men thrashed playoffs chasing Huesca 4-0 in their last match, with four players getting on the scoresheet in the first half. Cadiz are 11th with 55 points.
Real Oviedo vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 41 meetings between Oviedo and Cadiz, who trail 19-12.
- Cadiz have won their last three games in the fixture and have lost one of their last six.
- Ovied haven't scored in last three games in the fixture.
- Oviedo have scored 54 league goals this season, the fewest in the top-eight.
Real Oviedo vs Cadiz Prediction
Oviedo are on a nine-game unbeaten streak, winning six, have won their last four home games.
Cadiz, meanwhile, have won three of their last five games after going winless in five. They have, however, struggled on the road in recent weeks and could end their season with defeat.
Prediction: Oviedo 1-0 Cadiz
Real Oviedo vs Cadiz Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Oviedo
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of their last four matchups.)