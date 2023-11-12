Real Oviedo vs Cartagena Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13th 2023

Round 15 of the Spanish Segunda Division comes to an end on Monday when Real Oviedo and Cartagena square off at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

While Luis Miguel Carrion's men set out in search of a fourth home win on the spin, the Albinegros will head into the game looking to end their 10-game winless run in the league.

Real Oviedo turned in a resilient team display last Tuesday when they held firm to see out a goalless draw against Real Zaragoza at the Estadio La Romareda.

Carrion’s men have now gone eight consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, picking up three draws and five wins, including a 2-1 victory over Manresa in the Copa del Rey on November 1.

With 18 points from 14 matches, Oviedo are currently 14th in the Segunda Division table, level on points with 15th-placed Mirandes.

Elsewhere, Cartegena failed to stop the rot in the league as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Leganes last Monday.

This followed a penalty-shootout victory over CD Azuaga in the opening round of the Copa del Rey on November 1 which saw the Albinegros’ nine-game winless run come to an end.

With Monday’s defeat, Cartegena have now failed to win their last 10 Segunda Liga games and remain rooted to the bottom of the table with six points from 14 games.

Real Oviedo vs Cartagena Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Cartagena boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Real Oviedo have picked up two wins in that time, while both sides settled for a goalless draw in their first encounter in September 2020.

Real Oviedo are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 loss against Real Valladolid on September 24.

Cartagena are currently on a 10-match winless run in the league, losing seven and claiming three draws since a 2-1 victory over Villarreal B on September 2.

Carrion’s men head into Monday on a run of three consecutive home wins, scoring six goals and keeping three clean sheets since September’s 1-0 loss against Real Oviedo.

Real Oviedo vs Cartagena Prediction

Having stumbled into the new season, an upturn in form has seen Real Oviedo pull clear of the bottom end of the table. Carrion’s men have been rock-solid at home of late and we see them claiming maximum points against a Cartagena side who have failed to win their last 10 league outings.

Prediction: Real Oviedo 2-0 Cartagena

Real Oviedo vs Cartagena Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Oviedo to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in six of Real Oviedo’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)