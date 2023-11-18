Real Oviedo vs Eibar Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19th 2023

The Spanish Segunda Division returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Real Oviedo and Eibar go head-to-head on Sunday.

Both sides are unbeaten in the league since September and we anticipate a thrilling contest ensuing at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

Real Oviedo were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with Cartagena last Monday.

However, Luis Miguel Carrion’s side have now gone nine straight games without defeat across all competitions, claiming five wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss against Real Valladolid on September 24.

With 19 points from 15 matches, Real Oviedo are currently 14th in the Segunda Division table but could move level with 10th-placed Real Zaragoza.

Elsewhere, Eibar were held to a 1-1 draw by Albacete when the sides squared off at the Municipal de Ipurua last Sunday.

Like this weekend’s hosts, Joseba Etxeberria’s men are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run, claiming eight wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss to Burgos on September 9.

Eibar are currently fourth in the league standings, having picked up 27 points from their 15 matches so far.

Real Oviedo vs Eibar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Eibar boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Real Oviedo have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Eibar are unbeaten in their last seven games against Carrion’s men, picking up five wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in February 2011.

Real Oviedo have won all but one of their last five home matches, with a 1-1 draw against Cartagena on November 13 being the exception.

Eibar are unbeaten in their last six away matches across all competitions, picking up five wins and one draw since September’s loss against Burgos.

Real Oviedo vs Eibar Prediction

Real Oviedo and Eibar have put together a fine run of results in recent weeks and we expect both in-form sides to take the game to each other in search of all three points.

Eibar currently boast the division’s second-best points tally away from home and we fancy them coming away with a point this weekend.

Prediction: Real Oviedo 1-1 Eibar

Real Oviedo vs Eibar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last seven meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 clashes)