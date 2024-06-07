Real Oviedo vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2023-24

Real Oviedo will welcome Eibar to Estadio Carlos Tartiere in the first leg of the Spanish Segunda Division semifinal playoffs on Saturday. The visitors finished third in the league standings during the regular season and missed out on direct promotion by just one point.

The hosts finished sixth in the standings and booked their place in the playoffs ahead of seventh-placed Racing only on goal difference.

Interestingly, the two teams met in the final match of the regular season earlier this month, with Eibar recording a 4-3 home win. It was a close game with four goals being scored after the 80th minute. Borja Sánchez bagged a brace but it was not enough for Oviedo to take home a point from the match.

The winner of this match will face either Espanyol or Sporting Gijon, who contest the other semifinal, in the playoff final for the last promotion spot to La Liga.

Real Oviedo vs Eibar Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 26 times in all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 12-9 lead in wins while five games have ended in draws. Both teams registered home wins in the regular season.

Real Oviedo form guide (Segunda Division): L-W-L-W-W

Eibar form guide (Segunda Division): W-L-W-D-W

Real Oviedo vs Eibar Team News

Real Oviedo

David Costas and Mario Hernández are long-term absentees while Rodri Tarín and Santi Cazorla are also unlikely to play in the first leg due to injuries. Víctor Camarasa missed training due to personal reasons and is a doubt. Jaime Seoane will miss the first leg due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: David Costas, Mario Hernández, Rodri Tarín, Santi Cazorla

Doubtful: Víctor Camarasa

Suspended: Julián Chicco

Eibar

Álvaro Tejero and Jon Bautista are the two confirmed absentees for the visitors.

Injured: Álvaro Tejero, Jon Bautista

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Oviedo vs Eibar Predicted XI

Real Oviedo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Leo Román; Viti, Oier Luengo, Dani Calvo, Carlos Pomares; Santiago Colombatto, Luismi; Pau de la Fuente, Masca, Alexandre Alemão; Borja Sánchez

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luca Zidane; Juan Berrocal, Frederico Venancio, Cristian Gutiérrez, José Corpas; Peru Nolaskoain, Matheus Pereira; Ager Aketxe, Mario Soriano, Stoichkov; Sergio León

Real Oviedo vs Eibar Prediction

Los Azules have suffered two losses in their last three league outings, conceding five goals while scoring seven times. They have suffered just one loss in their last 18 home games in the Segunda Division and will look to build on that form.

Armagiñak have suffered just one loss in their last five games in the Segunda Division and in their previous outing, registered a 4-3 home win over Oviedo last week. They have just one win in their last eight meetings against the hosts while suffering five losses.

Both teams have some absentees heading into this match, which might impact their performance. Nonetheless, considering the home advantage for Oviedo, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Oviedo 3-2 Eibar