Real Oviedo vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th June 2024

Real Oviedo will play host to Espanyol at Estadio Nuevo Carlos Tartiere in the Segunda División on Sunday. There are two more matches to decide who gets promoted as the two sides square off in the playoffs final.

Real Oviedo vs Espanyol Preview

Real Oviedo stunned Eibar 2-0 at home in the return leg of the semi-finals following a goalless draw in the first leg to progress to the final. The hosts were not among the favourites to reach the final as they finished sixth, the lowest spot among the playoffs candidates. However, they now appear to be a side to reckon with.

Los Azules and Espanyol got the better of each other at home in the regular season (2-0, 2-1), with a previous clash ending in a 1-1 draw. Real Oviedo are eying a return to La Liga after 24 years of absence, but Espanyol are a huge challenge to surmount. The hosts need to claim a comfortable lead ahead of the return leg in Barcelona.

The visitors were held to a goalless draw at home by Sporting Gijón in the return leg of the semi-finals. However, Espanyol were able to sail through thanks to the aggregate score, as they won 1-0 in the first leg. Espanyol’s showing was criticized by the local media, which sounded the alarm bells about Real Oviedo’s threat.

Periquitos cannot afford to spend another season in the Segunda División, according to head coach Manolo González, who was appointed in March. He is yet to suffer a defeat with the side after 14 games (W5, D9). Espanyol were relegated last season after finishing 19th in the top flight. They are unbeaten in their last 18 matches.

Real Oviedo vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Oviedo have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Espanyol.

Real Oviedo have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Both teams have met 18 times, with Real Oviedo claiming four wins as opposed to nine for Espanyol.

Espanyol have won once and drawn four times in their last five matches on the road.

Real Oviedo have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Espanyol have won thrice and drawn twice. Form Guide: Real Oviedo – W-D-L-W-L, Espanyol – D-W-W-D-W.

Real Oviedo vs Espanyol Prediction

Real Oviedo may not count on home advantage as they have been defeated twice alongside a draw in their last five matches at home against Espanyol.

Espanyol’s star Martin Braithwaite has struggled with his form in recent matches. However, he finished as top scorer in the regular season with 22 goals. His services are needed now more than ever.

Real Oviedo are the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Real Oviedo 2-1 Espanyol

Real Oviedo vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Real Oviedo to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Real Oviedo to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Espanyol to score - Yes