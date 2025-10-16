Real Oviedo vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2025

Real Oviedo and Espanyol get round nine of Spanish La Liga underway when they lock horns at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere on Friday. Manolo Gonzalez’s Espanyol have failed to taste victory away from home in the league since April 12 and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Ad

Real Oviedo were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Levante in their last outing, before the international break on October 4.

Prior to that, Luis Miguel Carrion’s side picked up just their second win since returning to the top flight on September 30, when they edged out Valencia 2-1 at the Mestalla Stadium to end their three-game losing run.

Having gained promotion from LaLiga 2 last season, Oviedo have picked up just six points from their eight games so far to sit 17th in the league table, but could move into 13th place with a win on Friday.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Espanyol failed to arrest their slump in form last time out as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Real Betis when the two sides met at the RCDE Stadium.

Gonzalez’s side have now gone four consecutive games without a win, losing twice and claiming two draws, having kicked off the season with four victories and one draw from the first five matches.

With 12 points from their eight LaLiga matches, Espanyol are currently ninth in the league standings but could move level with fourth-placed Real Betis, if they win this weekend.

Ad

Real Oviedo vs Espanyol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the 20 meetings between the sides since September 1994, Espanyol boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Real Oviedo have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Real Oviedo are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games against Gonzalez’s men, picking up four wins and three draws since November 1996.

Espanyol are without a win in their last seven La Liga away matches, losing four and picking up three draws since a 2-0 victory at Celta Vigo on April 12.

Ad

Real Oviedo vs Espanyol Prediction

While Espanyol appear to have run out of steam since their flying start to the campaign, Real Oviedo have struggled to grind in the big leagues and will be looking to secure a morale-boosting victory here. However, Gonzalez’s men boast a superior squad on paper and we are tipping them to come away with all three points at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

Ad

Prediction: Real Oviedo 0-2 Espanyol

Real Oviedo vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Espanyol to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in four of Espanyol’s last five games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More