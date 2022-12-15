Real Oviedo vs Gijon Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2022

Real Oviedo will welcome Sporting Gijon to Estadio Nuevo Carlos Tartiere for a matchday 21 fixture in the Segunda Division on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Eibar last weekend. Peru Nolaskoain scored the match-winning goal in the 69th minute to inspire his side to victory.

Sporting Gijon could not be separated in a goalless stalemate with FC Cartagena on home turf despite controlling proceedings for most of the game.

Real Sporting @RealSporting ¡Recuerda!



Si has recibido el correo de confirmación de la entrada para el sábado, tienes que realizar el pago en el Área de Abonados antes de las 16:00 horas ¡Recuerda!Si has recibido el correo de confirmación de la entrada para el sábado, tienes que realizar el pago en el Área de Abonados antes de las 16:00 horas ⚠️ ¡Recuerda! Si has recibido el correo de confirmación de la entrada para el sábado, tienes que realizar el pago en el Área de Abonados antes de las 16:00 horas 🔚 https://t.co/7AXKVFE90w

The draw saw the Asturian outfit remain in 11th spot, having garnered 27 points from 20 matches. Real Oviedo sit in 16th place with 24 points to their name.

Real Oviedo vs Sporting Gijon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 67 occasions in the past. Real Oviedo have 29 wins to their name, while Sporting Gijon were victorious on 18 occasions, with 20 previous games ending in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in April when Real Oviedo claimed a 1-0 away victory.

Real Oviedo's last six league games have produced two goals or fewer, with five matches in this sequence seeing one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Sporting Gijon have drawn six of their last nine league games and also drew their Copa del Rey clash against Beasain in regular time.

Real Oviedo are on a four-game unbeaten run at home, drawing one and winning three games in this run.

Sporting Gijon are also on a four-game unbeaten run away from home.

Each of the last seven head-to-head games between the two sides produced fewer than three goals.

Real Oviedo vs Gijon Prediction

Real Oviedo saw their six-game unbeaten run in all competitions brought to an end last weekend. That defeat to Eibar has left them looking over their shoulders and another negative result could draw them closer to the relegation zone depending on results elsewhere.

Sporting Gijon have shown a high propensity for draws but their four-game unbeaten run on the road will put them in a confident mood ahead of the game.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Real Oviedo 1-1 Sporting Gijon

Real Oviedo vs Gijon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

