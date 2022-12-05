Real Oviedo vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2022

Real Oviedo and Las Palmas go head-to-head at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere as round 19 of the Spanish La Liga 2 gets underway on Tuesday.

The Carbayones are unbeaten in their last five home matches against García Pimienta’s men and will look to extend this fine run.

Real Oviedo continued their push to the top half of the La Liga 2 table as they claimed a 1-0 victory at Tenerife last Wednesday.

They are currently unbeaten in five consecutive matches across all competitions, claiming an impressive four wins and one draw since early November.

With 23 points from 18 games, Real Oviedo are currently 14th in the league table, but could potentially rise as high as ninth place with all three points on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Las Palmas maintained their fine run of results last time out when they edged out Sporting Gijon 1-0 away from home.

They have now won three of their last four outings in all competitions, including a 1-0 victory over CD Teruel in round one of the Copa del Rey.

With 34 points from 18 games, Las Palmas currently sit at the top of the La Liga2 table, only above second-placed Alaves on goal difference.

Real Oviedo vs Las Palmas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Las Palmas boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Real Oviedo have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six different occasions.

Las Palmas are winless in their last five visits to the Estadio Carlos Tartiere, claiming four draws and losing once since September 2000.

Las Palmas are unbeaten in five consecutive matches, picking up three wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss against Burgos on November 1.

Real Oviedo have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against SD Ponferradina on November 19 being the exception.

Real Oviedo vs Las Palmas Prediction

Off the back of a hard-fought victory which saw them move to the top of the table, Las Palmas will head into the midweek contest with sky-high confidence. However, they take on a Real Oviedo side who have hit their stride in recent weeks. We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Real Oviedo 1-1 Las Palmas

Real Oviedo vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the teams)

