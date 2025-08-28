Real Oviedo vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Real Oviedo will host Real Sociedad at the Carlos Tartiere on Saturday in the third round of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign. The home side have endured a perhaps expectedly difficult return to life in the Spanish top-flight, kicking things off with a 2-0 defeat to Villarreal.

Ad

Carbayones then traded tackles with Real Madrid in their first home and overall second league game of the campaign on Sunday and were beaten 3-0. The newly-promoted side now sit 19th in the La Liga table and will be keen to get their first points on the board when they play on Saturday.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, went away to Valencia on opening day and played out a 1-1 draw with Takefusa Kubo scoring the crucial equalizer at the hour mark. They then had to settle for another point in their second league outing as they played out a 2-2 draw with Espanyol, finding themselves two goals down at the break before Ander Barrenetxea and Orri Stein Oskarsson netted quickfire goals in the second half to ensure the spoils were shared.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit 11th in the table with two points from an obtainable six and will be looking to secure maximum points this time around.

Real Oviedo vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 77 meetings between Oviedo and Sociedad. The hosts have won 28 of those games while the visitors have won two fewer, with their other 23 contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a Copa del Rey clash back in December 2014, which Txuri-Urdin won 2-0.

Oviedo's last win in this fixture came back in November 2000 when they beat Sociedad 1-0 in La Liga.

Carbayones are the only side in the Spanish top-flight this term yet to find the back of the net after the opening two rounds.

Ad

Real Oviedo vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Oviedo, who have been handed a truly difficult fixture run to start their season now have another challenging task ahead of them this weekend and will mostly rely on their home advantage to secure a result on Saturday.

La Real have by far the stronger squad ahead of the weekend clash and will only need to avoid complacency to come away with maximum points.

Ad

Prediction: Real Oviedo 0-2 Real Sociedad

Real Oviedo vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sociedad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last seven matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More