Real Oviedo vs Real Zaragoza prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2 2021-22

Real Zaragoza will be looking to snap their four-game winless run when they visit the Estadio Carlos Tartiere to face Real Oviedo on Monday.

The hosts, who head into the game unbeaten in nine straight outings, will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling and strengthen their position in the promotion playoff places.

Real Oviedo were denied their seventh win on the spin last Saturday as they were held to a goalless draw at Malaga.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last nine outings in La Liga 2, picking up 23 points from a possible 27 since March’s 2-1 loss at Girona.

With 64 points from 39 games, Real Oviedo are currently fifth in the league table, one point above Ponferradina just outside the playoff places.

Meanwhile, Real Zaragoza were condemned to a second consecutive defeat for the first time since January as they were beaten 3-0 by Alcorcon last time out.

They have now failed to win any of their last four outings, picking up two draws and losing twice in that time.

Real Zaragoza are currently 14th in the league standings after earning 49 points from 39 games so far.

Real Oviedo vs Real Zaragoza Head-To-ahead

Real Zaragoza head into the weekend with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, picking up nine wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides. Real Oviedo have claimed three fewer wins in that time, while four games have ended in draws.

Real Oviedo Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Real Zaragoza Form Guide: L-L-D-D-W

Real Oviedo vs Real Zaragoza Team News

Real Oviedo

Real Oviedo will take to the pitch without Lucas Ahijado, who has been sidelined through a muscle problem.

Injured: Lucas Ahijado

Suspended: None

Real Zaragoza

Álvaro Giménez (muscle), Sergio Bermejo (muscle) and Nano Mesa (shoulder) are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Monday’s game.

Injured: Álvaro Giménez, Sergio Bermejo, Nano Mesa

Suspended: None

Real Oviedo vs Real Zaragoza Predicted XI

Real Oviedo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joan Femenías; Carlos Isaac, David Costas, Dani Calvo, Pierre Cornud; Álvarez Rozada, Luismi, Gaston Brugman, Borja Sánchez; Javi Mier, Borja Bastón

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cristian Alvarez; Fran Gámez, Alejandro Frances, Jair Amador, Pep Chavarría; Francho Serrano, Alberto Zapater, Radosav Petrovic, Sabin Merino; Iván Azón, Juan Narváez

Real Oviedo vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

Real Oviedo have enjoyed an impressive campaign so far and are in contention to finish in the playoff places. They take on an out-of-sorts Real Zaragoza side who have managed just one win on the road in 2022.

We predict a one-sided affair with the hosts picking up maximum points.

Prediction: Real Oviedo 2-0 Real Zaragoza

