Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st June 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Austin FC take on Real Salt Lake at the America First Field on Saturday. Both teams have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC Preview

Austin FC are in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been impressive this season. The Texas-based outfit slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Portland Timbers last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake and Austin FC are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of the seven matches played between the two teams.

The away side won both the matches between Real Salt Lake and Austin FC in MLS last season, with Austin FC securing a 2-1 victory at the America First Field in March this year.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last 12 matches in the regular season of MLS and have equalled the second-longest such streak in the club's history.

Austin FC suffered their fifth MLS defeat of the season against Portland Timbers this week and have not lost consecutive matches in all competitions since August last year.

Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC Prediction

Real Salt Lake are in the midst of a purple patch and have been exceptional over the past year. Anderson Julio and Diego Luna can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Austin FC have blown hot and cold this season and have issues to address ahead of this game. Real Salt Lake are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 3-1 Austin FC

Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Diego Luna to score - Yes