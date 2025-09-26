Real Salt Lake vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2025

Austin visit the America First Field Stadium in Utah to face off with Real Salt Lake on Saturday in Major League Soccer action, looking to make it three wins in a row in all competitions. Los Verdes beat Minnesota 2-1 in the US Open Cup semi-finals last Thursday before a 2-1 win over Seattle Sounders in the league.

With 44 points from 30 games, the Texas outfit are down in sixth position in the MLS standings in the Western Conference and well on course to qualify for round one of the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.

Meanwhile, Salt Lake are coming off five defeats in their last six games and languishing in 12th place in the same table with a meager 34 points. Their last two games saw them get hammered 4-1 home and away by Los Angeles FC.

Both those games saw one hat-trick each, with Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min netting a treble away from home before Denis Bouanga followed suit in the home leg a few days later.

Real Salt Lake vs Austin Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 clashes between the sides in the past, with four wins for each.

After seeing no draws in their first seven league meetings, Salt Lake and Austin have drawn their next two: 2-2 in September 2024 and 1-1 in May 2025.

After going five games without a loss, Salt Lake have lost six of their next eight games.

Austin have won three of their last four games, losing one.

After beating Salt Lake in three consecutive meetings, Austin have gone the next four without a victory, winning and drawing twice each.

Real Salt Lake vs Austin Prediction

Austin are the better side on paper and the favorites here too, given how much Salt Lake have struggled lately. Los Verdes have not won their last few games in the fixture, but this is a good chance for them to end the jinx and get one over the Claret and Cobalt.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-2 Austin

Real Salt Lake vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austin to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

