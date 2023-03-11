Real Salt Lake vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023

Real Salt Lake host Austin at the America First Field in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having similar starts to the season.

Real Salt Lake are currently 9th in the Western Conference, having managed to win one of their opening two games, while losing the other. Pablo Mastroeni's side will be going into the game off the back of a 2-0 loss against the Seattle Sounders last time out. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Austin on Saturday.

Austin also only managed to win one of their opening two games, while losing the other and are currently 6th in the Western Conference. Josh Wolff's side will go into the game following a loss against Violette AC in the CONCACAF Champions League and will look to bounce back with a win against Salt Lake on Saturday.

Both sides are looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for a well contested matchup.

Real Salt Lake vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Austin slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Real Salt Lake winning the other two.

Austin came away as 3-1 winners on penalties after the MLS Playoff game between the two sides ended 2-2 the last time they met back in October 2022.

Real Salt Lake haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight games across all competitions.

Austin haven't scored in their last five away games across all competitions.

Real Salt Lake vs Austin Prediction

The two sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake will be without Zackery Farnsworth due to injury. Meanwhile, Julio Cascante and CJ Fodrey are both unavailable for Austin.

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on form and quality. We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-1 Austin

Real Salt Lake vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both sides to score - YES (Neither side have been particularly good defensively this season. Salt Lake have conceded three goals in their last two games, while Austin have conceded six in their last three)

Tip 3 - Both goalkeepers to make three or more saves (Real Salt Lake are second in the MLS in saves per game with 5.5, while Austin are tied fourth with 4.0)

