Real Salt Lake vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2023

Real Salt Lake host Charlotte at the America First Field in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having similar starts to the season.

Real Salt Lake are currently 11th in the Western Conference, three points off the top nine. Pablo Mastroeni's side have been in poor form of late, having lost their last four games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Charlotte on Saturday.

Charlotte are currently 14th in the Eastern Conference, two points off the top nine. Christian Lattanzio's side have been in decent form recently and are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions. They will look to take that momentum into the game against Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for a well contested matchup.

Real Salt Lake vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time that the two sides will face off against each other.

Real Salt Lake haven't scored in their last two games.

Real Salt Lake haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions.

Charlotte haven't kept a clean sheet in their last eight games across all competitions.

Real Salt Lake vs Charlotte Prediction

Neither side have been in particularly good form this season and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake will be without Zackery Farnsworth, Marcelo Silva, Jefferson Savarino, Danny Musovski, Bryan Oviedo and Bode Davis for the game. Meanwhile, Kristijan Kahlina, Guzman Corujo and Ashley Westwood are all out for Charlotte due to injury.

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their form and quality. We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-1 Charlotte

Real Salt Lake vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Neither side have been particularly good defensively this season with Toronto having conceded seven goals in their last six league games. Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake have conceded a league-high 13 goals so far this season)

Tip 3 - Less than 15 fouls by either team (Toronto are averaging 10.3 fouls per game this season, while Real Salt Lake are the lowest in the league with only seven per game)

