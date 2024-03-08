Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024 

Real Salt Lake will welcome Colorado Rapids to America First Field for an MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming off a 3-0 victory over Los Angeles FC at the same venue last weekend. All three goals came in the first half, with Andres Gomez scoring a brace while Cristian Arango added a third in first-half injury time (assisted by Gomez).

Colorado Rapids, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Nashville SC. Shaquell Moore's 47th-minute own goal broke the deadlock while Teal Bunbury drew the game level from the spot in the 90th minute.

The draw left them in 13th spot in the table, having garnered just one point from two games. Real Salt Lake are fourth with four points to show for their efforts in three games.

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 58th meeting between the two sides. Real Salt Lake have 29 wins to their name, Colorado Rapids were victorious on 15 occasions while 13 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2023 when Real Salt Lake claimed a 1-0 away win.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head games (five wins).

Four of Colorado Rapids' last five league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Rapids have won just one of their last nine league games, losing five games in this run.

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Prediction

Real Salt Lake have rebounded from a losing start to the season against Inter Miami and will be aiming to build on last weekend's cruising win over LAFC. Fueling their confidence will be the fact that they have won the last four head-to-head games on the spin.

Colorado Rapids had a three-game winless end to the last season and have also failed to win any of their opening two games of the current campaign.

Real Salt Lake's historical and recent dominance in this fixture will give them an edge and we are backing the visitors to claim maximum points with a routine win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 0-2 Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals