Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

The action continues in the MLS run-in as Real Salt Lake and Colorado Rapids go head-to-head on Saturday. With just three games to go, both sides find themselves separated by just three points in the West and in contention for playoff qualification, and this makes for an exciting match at America First Field.

Real Salt Lake picked up three huge points in their push for a playoff spot last Sunday when they secured a 3-1 victory over Austin on home turf.

Before that, Pablo Mastroeni’s men suffered successive defeats against Los Angeles FC in their September double header and were on a run of five defeats from their previous six matches.

Real Salt Lake have picked up 37 points from their 31 MLS matches so far to sit 11th in the Western Conference table, one point behind ninth-placed San Jose Earthquakes in the final playoff qualifying spot.

On the other hand, Colorado Rapids failed to return to winning ways last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Minnesota United at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Chris Armas’ men's performance in the season’s run-in has raised concerns, as they have failed to win four of their last five matches, losing three and claiming one draw since August 24.

Despite their drop-off in form, the Rapids remain in the playoff qualification race as they sit eighth in the West, two points above San Jose, heading into their final two matches.

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 32 of the last 64 meetings between the two teams.

Colorado Rapids have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in five of their last six home games against Colorado Rapids, claiming four wins and one draw since July 2021.

The Rapids have lost each of their last three away games and have managed just one win in their 14 matches on the road since the first week of April.

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

With a combined 20 goals in the last six meetings between the two sides, a goal-fest is on the cards this weekend as both teams push for post-season football.

Colorado’s form on the road leaves little room for optimism and we fancy Mastroeni’s men to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 3-1 Colorado Rapids

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Real Salt Lake’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the hosts’ last five outings)

