Real Salt Lake vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th June 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with Real Salt Lake in an important encounter at the America First Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Real Salt Lake vs DC United Preview

DC United are in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 7-1 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the Western Conference league table and have struggled over the past year. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat against Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Salt Lake vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have a slight edge over DC United and have won 10 out of the 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's nine victories.

DC United won their first match away from home against Real Salt Lake in the first season of 2005 but have been winless in 11 consecutive games at the America First Field.

Real Salt Lake have picked up only 15 points in their 17 matches in MLS so far this season - their lowest such points tally at the midway point of their campaign in the club's history.

DC United conceded seven goals in a game for only the second time in their history in their 7-1 defeat against Chicago Fire in MLS last week.

Real Salt Lake vs DC United Prediction

Real Salt Lake have been in poor form this season and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. The hosts are winless in their last seven matches and will need to end their streak this weekend.

DC United have failed to meet expectations this season and have several issues to address ahead of this game. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-1 DC United

Real Salt Lake vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: DC United to score first - Yes

