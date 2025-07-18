Real Salt Lake vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Salt Lake lock horns with FC Cincinnati in an important encounter at the America First Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Real Salt Lake vs FC Cincinnati Preview

Real Salt Lake are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts edged Portland Timbers to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are in second place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been in impressive form over the past year. The away side thrashed Inter Miami by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Salt Lake vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake and FC Cincinnati are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the two matches played between the two teams.

The away team has won both the matches played between Real Salt Lake and FC Cincinnati in MLS, with Real Salt Lake losing consecutive games at home against an Eastern Conference opponent on only one previous occasion in their history.

After only two victories in the first seven matches at home in 2025, Real Salt Lake have won at least three consecutive such games in MLS - their longest such streak in the competition since June 2024.

FC Cincinnati have won seven or more matches in their first 12 games away from home in a single MLS season in their second consecutive campaign.

Real Salt Lake vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

FC Cincinnati have been sensational in MLS this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Evander scored an impressive brace against Inter Miami this week and will look to replicate his heroics in this match.

Real Salt Lake have come into their own in recent weeks but have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. FC Cincinnati are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-3 FC Cincinnati

Real Salt Lake vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

