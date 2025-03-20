Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2025

Real Salt Lake will host FC Dallas at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday in the fifth round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The hosts will be looking to build on their last victory and push further up the table in the coming weeks.

RSL’s 2-1 lead in the first half was enough to earn them all three points against Houston Dynamo last time out and see them move up to 17th place, having lost one and drawn one of their previous three games. The hosts comfortably made the playoffs last season after finishing in third place in the Western Conference and will be keen to at least repeat last season’s performance.

Dallas have had a slow start to the season with their only victory so far being a 2-1 comeback victory over Houston on the opening weekend. The visitors have since drawn one and lost two games, most recently suffering a 1-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday and will need to find form soon if they are to do better than their 19th-placed finish from last year.

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 54th meeting between these two sides. Salt Lake have won 15 of the previous matchups, and 13 have ended in draws while Dallas have won the remaining 25.

The sides are evenly matched in recent meetings, with both sides having won three and drawn four of the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Both sides have been in free goalscoring form across their last 10 contests, with Salt Lake scoring 16 goals and Dallas scoring 17.

Both teams currently have the joint-second-worst defensive record in the American top division with eight goals conceded in four games this season.

Dallas have managed to score six goals in the league so far, one more than their weekend opponents have.

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Prediction

The Claret and Cobalt are slight favorites heading into Saturday's game thanks to their home advantage but will need to be at their best if they are to get all three points.

Los Toros will be looking to get a result against a side in considerably better form this weekend, to perhaps kick-start their season. They have, however, been disappointing in recent games and could lose here.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 FC Dallas

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in each of their last five matchups)

