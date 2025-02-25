Real Salt Lake vs Herediano Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26th 2025

Real Salt Lake and Herediano will trade tackles in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round tie on Wednesday (February 26th). The game will be played at America First Field.

The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a goalless draw in Costa Rica last week.

Real Salt Lake followed the stalemate up with a 4-0 thrashing away to San Jose Earthquakes in their opening MLS game of the season. Jamar Ricketts broke the deadlock midway through the first half to put his side ahead at the break. Rodrigues, Ousseni Bouda, and Vitor Costa scored a goal each in the second half to complete the rout.

Herediano, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 comeback home win over San Carlos in the Costa Rican Primera Division. Their visitors were reduced to 10 men when Reggy Rivera was sent off for two bookable offenses but they went ahead despite their numerical disadvantage through Josimar Mendez. Marcel Hernandez and Allan Cruz scored second-half goals to help their side complete the comeback.

The winner of this tie will face LA Galaxy in the round of 16.

Real Salt Lake vs Herediano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been two draws and one Herediano victory in three previous head-to-head games.

The two sides were drawn in Group 2 of the 2012 CONCACAF Champions League. Herediano claimed a 1-0 home win.

Herediano have made an 11-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions (seven wins).

Five of Real Salt Lake's last seven competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Herediano's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Real Salt Lake vs Herediano Prediction

Real Salt Lake suffered a thrashing in league action but they have to put that behind them as they aim to complete the job in front of their fans.

Herediano are the more in-form side following their impressive start to the season. Their games this campaign have typically been keenly-contested affairs and another tight game could be on the cards.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-0 Herediano

Real Salt Lake vs Herediano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

