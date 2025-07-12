Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Real Salt Lake in a crucial encounter at the America First Field on Saturday. Both teams have been in poor form this season and will want to win this game.

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Real Salt Lake are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The hosts edged St. Louis City to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side defeated San Diego FC by an exhilarating 4-3 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Houston Dynamo have a slight edge over Real Salt Lake and have won 16 out of the 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's 15 victories.

Real Salt Lake secured a 2-1 victory against Houston Dynamo in their previous game in March this year and have not won consecutive games against them in all competitions since the regular season of MLS in 2018.

Real Salt Lake have picked up consecutive victories at home in MLS for the first time in nearly a year - the last time they achieved the feat was in August 2024.

Houston Dynamo scored two late goals to secure a 4-3 comeback victory against San Diego FC last week, with their winning goal coming 10 minutes into stoppage time.

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Real Salt Lake have shown flashes of brilliance this season and have managed to hit their stride at home in MLS. Diogo Goncalves found the back of the net in his previous game and will look to make an impact yet again this week.

Houston Dynamo pulled off an exhilarating comeback last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this game.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-2 Houston Dynamo

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to score first - Yes

