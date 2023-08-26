Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Real Salt Lake lock horns with Houston Dynamo in an important clash at the America First Field on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side defeated Real Salt Lake by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The hosts eased past New York Red Bulls by a 3-1 margin in their previous league game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake and Houston Dynamo are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 13 games apiece out of a total of 40 matches played between the two teams.

In a run dating back to August 2017, Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Houston Dynamo in the MLS.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last nine matches in the regular season of the MLS and could achieve a 10-game unbeaten streak in the competition for only the fourth time in their history.

Houston Dynamo ended a winless run of nine matches in all competitions with their 5-0 victory against Portland Timbers last week.

Houston Dynamo's five goals against Portland Timbers last week came from five different players - the second time the team has achieved the feat in all competitions.

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Real Salt Lake are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have been in poor form over the past month. The hosts have conceded seven goals in their last two games and have a few defensive issues to address ahead of this match.

Houston Dynamo can pack a punch on their day and have been a resurgent force in recent weeks. The away side is in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-2 Houston Dynamo

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Houston Dynamo to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Corey Baird to score - Yes