Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6th 2023

Real Salt Lake will host Houston Dynamo at the America First Field on Monday in the second round of their 2023 MLS Playoff tie.

The home side had mixed results in the regular season, finishing fifth in the Western Conference with 50 points from 34 games. They faced the Colorado Rapids in the final round of the league campaign, picking up a 1-0 victory with 20-year-old Diego Luna scoring the sole goal of the game 15 minutes from normal time.

Houston Dynamo, meanwhile, had their struggles at the early stages of the regular season but picked up form towards the end, finishing a place and a point above their midweek opponents in the Western Conference standings. They beat Portland Timbers 3-1 on the last day of the regular season, sitting three goals up before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

The two sides played the first game of their best-of-three first-round format last Sunday, with Houston picking up a deserved 2-1 win. Another victory for the visitors on Monday will see them advance to the quarterfinals of the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 meetings between Real Salt Lake and Houston. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last seven.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

RSL picked up just 22 points on home turf during the regular season, the fourth-fewest in the competition.

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

RSL's latest result ended a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, lost four of their last six competitive games at the America First Field and could struggle here.

Houston Dynamo, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions. The visitors are in much better form ahead of this week's clash and should come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-2 Houston Dynamo

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Houston Dynamo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last eight matchups)