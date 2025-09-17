Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Los Angeles FC lock horns with Real Salt Lake in an important encounter at the America First Field on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Preview
Real Salt Lake are in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The hosts edged Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The away side eased past San Jose Earthquakes by a 4-2 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Los Angeles FC have a good recent record against Real Salt Lake and have won 13 out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's four victories.
- After a run of three defeats on the trot in MLS, Real Salt Lake won their previous game in the competition by a 2-1 margin against Sporting Kansas City.
- Los Angeles FC have lost only one of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 scoreline at the hands of San Diego FC in an MLS encounter last week.
- Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last three matches against Los Angeles FC in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-0 scoreline against Los Angeles FC in 2023.
Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Prediction
Los Angeles FC have managed to hit their stride in MLS this season but have stuttered on a few occasions in recent weeks. The away side has good players in its ranks and has a point to prove in this fixture.
Real Salt Lake can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best in this match. Los Angeles FC are the better team and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-2 Los Angeles FC
Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes